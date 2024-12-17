Customs business forum presents Digital Customs Value System in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Digital Customs Value System and other platforms have been presented at the customs business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the event speakers, Maya Guliyeva and Hamid Hamzayev from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the advantages of the Digital Customs Value System are to ensure transparency of customs clearance processes, strengthen fiscal and control measures through the digitalization of indicators, and determine value based on objective and measurable data.

The speakers pointed out that one of the system benefits is also the introduction of mechanisms for balancing between registration requirements and the interests of entrepreneurs.

In addition, the main goal of the Digital System platform is to digitize the process of determining customs value in accordance with internationally recognized standards.

The key factors of the Digital Value platform include improving data quality, establishing framework standards, digitizing methods for assessing and determining customs value, as well as expanding modern commercial conditions in terms of their terminology and content.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel