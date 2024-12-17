Azerbaijan counts amount of benefits granted to entrepreneurs via country's customs authorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. More than 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion) worth of benefits were granted to entrepreneurs through Azerbaijan's customs authorities in the period from January through October this year, the deputy chairman of the State Customs Committee Natig Shirinov said at a panel discussion at the customs business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Last year, for the first time, more than 6 billion manat ($3.5 billion) was provided to the state budget through the state customs bodies. For this year our forecast is 6.4 billion manat ($3.7 billion).

At the moment, our 11-month forecast has been fulfilled, and just over 6 billion manat ($3.5 billion) has been flowed into the budget. The forecast was exceeded by 151 million manat ($88.8 million). The volume of privileges granted through customs authorities last year amounted to 2.3 billion manat ($1.3 billion).

Meanwhile, during the ten months of this year, more than 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion) worth of benefits have already been granted. This is an indicator of positive support of business entities in this direction,” Shirinov added.

