Azerbaijan intends to roll out specific customs benefits in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijan plans to introduce specific customs benefits starting next year, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship of the Azerbaijani Parliament Azer Amiraslanov said at the customs business forum today, Trend reports.

He noted that recently, during discussions on the budget package for 2025 in parliament, the customs tariff and customs policy were reviewed once again.

"Starting next year, the customs system, while fulfilling its fiscal mission, will also contribute to the process of industrialization in the country and the promotion of projects under public-private partnerships through the application of specific customs incentives.

E-declaration, online customs services, and digital control and monitoring systems—i.e., full digitalization of customs control—will create conditions for transparency and accountability, as well as provide a boost to the development of e-government," the official added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel