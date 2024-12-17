Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA aims to positively impact its population's dev't - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijan's Chairmanship marks a moment of opportunity and responsibility. Azerbaijani Chairmanship is oriented to making an impact on the security, development, and well-being of our states and population through stronger CICA, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during his speech at the 7th meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) member states, Trend reports.

''By working together, embracing innovation, and strengthening our collective commitment to sustainable development, we can shape a brighter future for our region and the world.

Azerbaijan is ready to lead this transformative journey, and we look forward to our continued collaboration with all Member States to achieve our shared vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and interconnected Asia.

I once again thank all Member States for their confidence and look forward to fruitful interaction throughout our Chairmanship,'' the minister added.