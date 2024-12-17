PwC Azerbaijan, the British Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Address Recent Labour Law Changes in TLP Week Session (PHOTO)

PwC Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan and Ministry of Labour and Social Protection hosted a focused session on the recent amendments to the Labour Code as part of the 2024 Tax, Legal and Persons (TLP) Week. The event brought together business leaders and policymakers to explore the implications of these changes and share practical insights on their implementation.

The session began with opening remarks from PwC’s Senior Legal and ESG Manager Leyla Sadikhova and Senior HR Manager Rena Hajieva, who emphasized the critical role of legislative updates in shaping business operations and compliance frameworks. Leyla provided a presentation on the Azerbaijan and EU Social Sustainability Agenda, stressing the importance of the topic and event in terms of social sustainability scoping. She highlighted that sustainability standards under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting directive (CSRD) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) are an endorsement of the direct socially responsible behavior of employers. Highlighting PwC’s commitment to delivering integrated solutions, Rena introduced the new HR Toolkit – Odoo, an ERP-based platform designed to align seamlessly with the latest amendments, streamlining human resources management processes.

Further Farid Ganbarov, Senior Legal Consultant and Rena Farajova, Senior HR Consultant provided detailed perspectives on the legal and human resources aspects of the updates, offering businesses a roadmap to navigate the changes effectively.

The event featured valuable contributions from representatives of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, who offered regulatory insights and practical guidance: Fuad Heydarov, Head of the Labour Policy Department; Narmin Mirzayeva, Deputy Head of the State Labour Inspection Service; Ilham Hasanov, Chairman of the Board, Labour Protection Center under the State Labour Inspection Service; Ali Taghizade, Head of the Monitoring Department, National Observatory for Labour Market and Social Protection Issues; Aynura Taghiyeva, Deputy Head of the Risk Management and Electronic Audit Department at the State Labour Inspection Service.

These experts provided an overview of the amendments, focusing on their practical implications and enforcement mechanisms.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A segment, enabling attendees to engage directly with the speakers.

PwC Azerbaijan has commented that it remains dedicated to supporting businesses by delivering actionable insights and tailored sustainable solutions to navigate complex regulatory landscapes.