Uzbekistan, Qatar discuss further expansion of multifaceted co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 17. Uzbekistan and Qatar discussed further expansion of multifaceted cooperation and strengthening of strategic partnership, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed during a telephone conversation between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The President of Uzbekistan congratulated the Amir of Qatar on the national holiday—Foundation Day—wishing him health, well-being, and success, as well as peace and prosperity to its people.

Both sides reviewed issues of practical implementation of agreements at the highest level and promotion of investment projects.

The parties noted the results of active contacts and exchanges. In November this year, the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and business forum was held in Doha. In October, Qatar Culture Week events were successfully organized in Tashkent.

With the participation of leading Qatari companies, investment projects are being implemented in the fields of energy, development of transport and tourism infrastructure, agriculture, health care, and other priority areas.

A regular direct air service has been established between the capitals, which contributes to the growth of mutual tourist flow.

During the conversation, the heads of state paid special attention to the schedule of upcoming events in 2025, including the second summit of the Central Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council Dialogue. The sides also paid attention to topical issues on the international agenda.