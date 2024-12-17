Azerbaijan reveals priorities within its chairmanship of CICA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijan, grounded in the theme of “Stronger CICA, Connectivity, Digitalization, and Sustainable Growth in Asia” within chairmanship in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), will prioritize three fundamental directions, the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during online speech at the 7th Meeting of CICA Ministerial Council today, Trend reports.

"Our Chairmanship is grounded in the theme of “Stronger CICA, Connectivity, Digitalization, and Sustainable Growth in Asia” and will prioritize three overarching issues, namely 1) CICA’s transformation and institutional development, 2) sectoral cooperation through implementation of confidence-building measures, and 3) promoting synergy between CICA and other international and regional organizations.

To note, the chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia has been transferred from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

