Reservists from Azerbaijan's military participate in regular training camps

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. In alignment with the 2024 training initiative, the upcoming training engagement with a cohort of reservists was executed within military units as a component of collaborative efforts with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Reservists were equipped with military uniforms and essential supplies following their registration and comprehensive medical evaluations. The training session leveraged a multitude of dynamic tasks to optimize performance and drive engagement. Dynamic sessions on hand-to-hand combat, innovative unarmed self-defense methodologies, and essential first aid protocols were conducted.

Throughout the dynamic training session, reservists engaged in an immersive experience focused on the strategic and operational nuances, leveraging cutting-edge weaponry and advanced military technology within the Azerbaijan Army framework, while also integrating core competencies of drill training.

Reservists executed tactical-special training on reaching a simulated enemy target and securing a residential neighborhood alongside other commando military forces.

The objectives outlined during the training session were effectively achieved.

To note, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription implements essential actions to facilitate the deployment of military personnel to military units in accordance with the decree issued by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, regarding the declaration of partial mobilization in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

