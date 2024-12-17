Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry board approves work plan for coming year (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. A hybrid meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan was held under the chairmanship of Minister Parviz Shahbazov, where the results of the energy sector for 2024 were reviewed, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the chairman highlighted key initiatives and achievements in the energy sector that aligned with the socio-economic development policy set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in his speech.

"The meeting emphasized Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of COP29, and the energy initiatives presented received widespread international support, which continues even after the conference. It was also noted that steps taken during the Green World Solidarity Year—focused on modernizing energy supply infrastructure, increasing the share of renewable energy sources, and improving energy efficiency—played a significant role in the development of the energy sector.

Following the speech, reports were presented on the meeting's agenda. The status of the implementation of activities for 2024, as outlined in the 'Strategy for the Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026', was discussed.

The report emphasized the projects carried out throughout the year within the framework of international cooperation in the energy sector and the outcomes of activities related to renewable energy sources.

The meeting also reviewed the draft work plan for the Board of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the year 2025, which was then approved.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the chairman issued instructions to effectively carry out tasks related to the implementation of projects aimed at the continued development of the energy sector in the upcoming year," the ministry’s statement said.