Uzbekistan, Russia's Tatneft eye expanded partnership

Uzbekistan Materials 17 December 2024 15:23 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 17. Uzbekistan and Russia’s Tatneft PJSC have engaged in a strategic dialogue regarding the potential for synergistic collaboration and have formulated a robust framework for the execution of joint initiatives, ensuring adherence to established timelines and maintaining superior quality standards, Trend reports.

This was revealed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Nail Maganov, the CEO of Russian Tatneft PJSC.

The stakeholders conducted a comprehensive analysis of the enterprise's current initiatives in Uzbekistan and engaged in a dialogue regarding potential synergies for future collaboration during the session.

Focused emphasis was placed on the execution of initiatives within the chemical sector, delineating precise methodologies for the effective commissioning of infrastructure and the attainment of targeted production metrics.

Earlier, Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan's national oil and gas company) and Tatneft PJSC reached an agreement on cooperation for the further development of geological exploration activities.

