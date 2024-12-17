Azerbaijan inaugurates new kindergartens in its Khankendi and Khojaly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Khankendi, December 17. The kindergartens in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city and Khojali district, which have turned the corner from Armenian occupation, are now up and running, Trend reports.

The doors of Nursery-kindergarten No. 1 in Khankendi city swung open today, reborn from the ashes of renovation, ready to cradle the laughter and dreams of its little inhabitants.

Personnel from the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, along with the leadership of the Karabakh Regional Education Department, assessed the facilities established at the kindergarten. The kindergarten, which began operations after 34 years, has 80 available spots. The facility has 4 sleeping rooms, 4 dining rooms, 4 game rooms, 5 kitchens, 1 medical room, 4 administrative rooms, 1 warehouse, 1 conference room, 1 music room, and 7 sanitary units.



The kindergarten comprises four groups. A junior group comprises children aged 1 to 3 years, a middle group includes those aged 3 to 4 years, a senior group consists of children aged 4 to 5 years, and a senior mixed group encompasses ages 3 to 6 years. Currently, 43 children are enrolled in kindergarten: 10 in the younger group, 12 in the middle group, 16 in the senior group, and 5 in the senior mixed group. Fifteen individuals are employed here.

Another good news is that, in the heart of Khojaly, after a long slumber of 32 years, a new garden of youthful dreams blossomed, marking the dawn of the first nursery kindergarten. The opening event was attended by official dignitaries, parents, and kindergarten staff. The Director of the Karabakh Regional Education Department, Sanan Mansimi, extended his best wishes to the kindergarten staff and discussed the government's commitment to education. He reported on the essential upgrade of the infrastructure of educational institutions in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as the conditions established for children in the kindergartens transferred for use.

The kindergarten accommodates 40 children and comprises 2 classes. Fourteen employees are involved in the education and upbringing of twenty-four children. This contemporary kindergarten features two bedrooms, two dining and play areas, two kitchens, two administrative offices, a storage room, a medical facility, and two restrooms.

