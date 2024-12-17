Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General offers Armenian authorities cooperation in war criminals issue

Society Materials 17 December 2024 15:28 (UTC +04:00)
Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan has formally extended a collaborative invitation to the pertinent authorities of Armenia to engage in cooperative efforts regarding the ongoing criminal proceedings against Armenian war criminals presently in custody in Baku, Trend reports.

A statement from the Prosecutor General’s Office indicates that this occurs subsequent to the referral of the criminal case to court.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan invites collaboration from the pertinent authorities of the Republic of Armenia, citing credible evidence regarding the presence of several individuals suspected in relation to the incidents referenced in the investigation, along with witnesses," the statement reads.

