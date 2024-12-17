Azerbaijan, Türkiye launch electronic transport certificate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The use of electronic freight certificates between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has begun, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting of the joint Turkish-Azerbaijani commission on ground transportation today.

"The use of electronic transport documents between our countries has started. The first Turkish vehicle, which received an electronic pass during the pilot campaign, entered Azerbaijan on December 14, 2024.

Thus, after Uzbekistan, we have started using electronic transport documents with Azerbaijan as well. The allocation for electronic transport documentation has been established at 15,000 units for transit logistics and 500 units for bi-directional transport operations," the minister explained.

