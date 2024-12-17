Over half of population enrolled in Azerbaijan's mandatory health insurance program - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. 52 percent of Azerbaijan's population has used healthcare services under the Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) system over the past 11 months, indicating that one in two people has benefited from MHI coverage, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference on the results of 2024, Zaur Aliyev, the Chairman of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan, highlighted the significant participation in the system.

He also reported that during the specified period, private medical institutions received payments totaling 248.6 million manat ($146.2 million).

Aliyev emphasized that the majority of healthcare requests were related to cardiovascular diseases, general medical check-ups, endocrine system disorders, metabolic and nutritional disorders, and respiratory system diseases.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel