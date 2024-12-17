Rais of Russia's Tatarstan donates three minibuses to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov donated three minibuses to Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangezur economic region, Trend reports.

The minibuses were presented to the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts Vahid Hajiyev.

To note, the ceremony of handing over the minibuses took place on December 17 within the framework of Rustam Minnikhanov's visit to the Alat Free Economic Zone.

