Head of Russia's Tatarstan visits Alat Free Economic Zone (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov visited the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) on December 17, Trend reports.

The meeting, attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Chairman of the Board of AFEZ Valeh Alasgarov, and the delegation led by Rustam Minnikhanov focused on the ongoing efforts of the Alat Free Economic Zone, its unique legislative framework, and the modern engineering and communication systems supporting its internal and external land plots.

Moreover, it was noted that there are investor plots with a total area of 30 ha in the standard FEZ1 industrial zone, which has been in operation since 2023. It was informed that a total of 27 investors are registered in the Alat Free Economic Zone. Of them, active construction works are being carried out on four investor sites.

Three more registered investors will start construction work from the beginning of 2025.

Also, it was reported that in response to the demand for investor sites, infrastructure works were started 18 months ago on a new site with a total area of 138 ha. They are scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2025.

In addition, infrastructure works are also underway at FEZ3, which is designated for heavy industry. Construction work is actively underway on the 350-ha site.

At the same time, the construction work of the airport owned by SW-AFEZCO on a 748-ha plot in FEZ4 with a total area of 4,313 ha is proceeding rapidly. The airport is specially designed for innovative technologies and pharmaceutical production enterprises.

Following the meeting, the Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov donated three minibusses to the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, which are part of the Eastern Zangezur Economic Region. The minibuses were handed over to Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts.

