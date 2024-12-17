Türkiye's Igdir commemorates memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The event dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of Heydar Aliyev, founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, outstanding state leader, and National Leader, has been held in the Turkish city of Igdir, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

According to information, the event organized at the Azerbaijan House in Igdir started with a minute of silence in memory of the National Leader and martyrs.

Head of the Azerbaijan House Ziya Zakir Ajar talked about the unprecedented merits of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people. Talking of his role as a savior in the history of freedom and independence, he emphasized that our country came out victorious in the most difficult days and fateful moments. He noted Heydar Aliyev entered modern world history as a great personality who left a bright and indelible trace, as a man of extraordinary intellect and a wise state leader.

Head of the Igdir branch of the Turkish Social Protection Organization, Reshat Eyikudamaci; chairman of the Azerbaijan-Igdir Homes Association, Serdar Unsal; and director of the Heydar Aliyev Lyceum in Igdir, Yavuz Bagci noted in their speeches that it was National Leader Heydar Aliyev who laid the foundation for achieving the current high level of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, and these relations are successfully continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

