Customs duties' share of Azerbaijan's non-oil state budget revenue named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The share of customs duties in non-oil revenues of Azerbaijan's state budget amounts to 34 percent, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Natig Shirinov said during a panel discussion at the customs business forum today, Trend reports.

Shirinov observed that the fiscal inflow from the Customs Committee is exhibiting a positive trajectory in terms of growth metrics.

"Over the 11 months of this year, the share of customs duties and tax revenues in the total budget revenue amounted to 18 percent. However, 10 years ago, this figure was below 10 percent. At the same time, the share of customs duties in non-oil revenues of the state budget is 34 percent. That is, one-third of the state budget non-oil revenues comes from the Customs Committee," he added.

