Azerbaijani diaspora pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Prague (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. A commemorative event dedicated to the Azerbaijani people's National Leader Heydar Aliyev has been held in Prague, Czech Republic, with the support of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, a source in the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the source, the event featured speeches from cultural representatives and activists of the Azerbaijani diaspora about the life and activities of the prominent political figure, as well as his contributions to Azerbaijan.

"The National Leader went down in history not only as a political leader and the architect of the modern Azerbaijani state, but also as a defender of our culture," said the head of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, poet and playwright Leyla Jafarova (Begim).

A video was shown featuring speeches by world leaders and cultural figures about global-scale policies and the genius of Heydar Aliyev.

The event included the performance of the "Elegy" composition, authored by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

To note, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, located in Prague, was opened this year and is actively functioning with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

