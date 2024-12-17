"SİMA İmza" Integrated into Xalq Bank's Internet Banking System

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. "AzInTelecom" LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and OJSC "Xalq Bank" have started a new cooperation.

SİMA, a new generation digital signature developed by "AzInTelecom" LLC, has been successfully integrated into the “XalqOnline” mobile and internet banking system of Xalq Bank.

Individuals can now use "Sima İmza" for transactions requiring an enhanced electronic signature in the "XalqOnline" application and system. The digital signature makes it possible to carry out domestic and international money transfers and conversions through “XalqOnline”. In addition, the bank's customers can apply to the bank by filling out an application online and signing it with "SİMA İmza". These requests include debit card orders, as well as credit and account opening requests.

It should be noted that with the new generation digital signature - SİMA, citizens are no longer dependent on service centres, and the workload and costs of institutions are reduced. "SİMA İmza" can be integrated into any system, allowing users to sign documents easily without any restrictions. The new generation digital signature, available by downloading the "SİMA" mobile application, is free of charge for citizens. For more information, visit the www.sima.az website or contact the Call Center at "157".