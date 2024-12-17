Azerbaijan talks using investment revenues for better medical services to insured persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Revenues from investments in Azerbaijan are used to provide better medical services to insured persons, Chairman of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance Zaur Aliyev said at a press conference on the results of 2024 today, Trend reports.

He noted that since 2020, as a result of investments made to ensure the financial sustainability of the mandatory health insurance system, income amounting to 135.5 million manat ($79.7 million) has been generated.

"As of 2024, this figure stands at 74.2 million manat ($43.5 million). All funds obtained from investments are used to provide higher-quality medical services to insured individuals," he emphasized.

The funds allocated for healthcare exceed 2.8 billion manat ($1.65 billion).

"The majority of this amount comes from the government budget allocated to healthcare, as well as insurance contributions paid by employers and employees.

Between 2020 and 2023, and in the first 10 months of this year, the agency has provided government medical institutions with medications and covered medical expenses totaling more than 400 million manat ($235 million)," the official added.

