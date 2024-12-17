Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker leads delegation to Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, arrived in Türkiye’s capital, Ankara, for an official visit on December 17, Trend reports via the parliamentary press service.

The delegation was warmly welcomed at Ankara's Esenboğa International Airport by Şamil Ayrım, head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary friendship group in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, as well as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Rashad Mammadov, and other officials.

Speaker Gafarova is poised to engage in a comprehensive agenda of strategic meetings and high-profile events during the course of the visit.

