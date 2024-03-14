UN pays attention only to certain conflicts - former UN General Assembly president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The UN pays attention only to certain conflicts, said President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi at a panel session at the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Conflict numbers are on the rise globally. Instead of categorizing them by complexity, we must prioritize human lives. Crisis management evolves constantly, necessitating novel approaches. Relying on outdated methods is ineffective. As the UN, we find ourselves unable to effectively manage crises; our actions often consist of mere rhetoric without practical intervention," he said.

The XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations with more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will run by March 16, will participate in global discussions about the outcomes of COP28 and the preparation for COP29. It will discuss causes endangering the evolving world order, including security concerns and peace possibilities, as well as initiatives to promote stability in a tumultuous global landscape and the consequences. Additionally, it will investigate solutions to handle impending issues, tackle critical conflicts and megathreats, and cover climate, food, and nuclear security concerns.

Moreover, discussions will encompass the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional viewpoints, relationships with the EU and neighboring states, youth policies, strategies for enhancing resilience against global challenges and addressing issues of inequality, natural resource scarcity, and migration dynamics. Additionally, the forum will delve into the emergence of new security paradigms in the era of artificial intelligence, drones, and cyberweapons.

БАКУ /Trend/ - ООН обращает внимание только на определенные конфликты.

Об этом сказал президент 77-й сессии Генеральной Ассамблеи ООН Чаба Кёрёши во время выступления на панельной сессии в рамках XI Глобального Бакинского форума, сообщает Trend.

"Количество конфликтов в мире растет. Мы не должны разделять их по сложности, мы должны думать о человеческих жизнях. Управление кризисом с каждым разом меняется. Мы не должны использовать старые подходы для решения кризисов. Мы, будучи ООН, не можем управлять кризисами. Мы лишь говорим, а на практике ничего не делаем", - сказал он.

Отметим, что в XI Глобальном Бакинском форуме принимают участие представители многих стран, а также престижных международных организаций: более 350 гостей из более чем 70 стран.

На Форуме, который продлится до 16 марта, пройдут глобальные дискуссии по итогам COP28 и подготовке к COP29, будут рассмотрены факторы, создающие угрозы новому миропорядку, а также вопросы безопасности и перспективы обеспечения мира, построения устойчивости в раздробленном мире, его влияния на глобальный мир, будут обсуждены пути решения стоящих перед человечеством вызовов, затронуты конфликты и мегаугрозы, сотрясающие мир, включая вопросы климата, продовольственной и ядерной безопасности. В то же время состоятся дискуссии о роли военных и экономических союзов в глобальном управлении, региональных перспективах, Европейском Союзе и его отношениях с соседями, молодежной политике, путях повышения устойчивости к глобальным вызовам, неравенстве, нехватке природных ресурсов и вопросах миграции, искусственного интеллекта, а также новых парадигмах безопасности в эпоху дронов и кибероружия.

