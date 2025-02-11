Azerbaijani state prosecutors in case of persons of Armenian origin revealed specific episodes of terrorist crimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. On February 11, during the consideration of the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, as well as Ruben Vardanyan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, violent seizure of power, retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's aggression, Azerbaijani state prosecutors Fuad Musayev, Vusal Abdullayev and Tarana Mamedova revealed specific episodes of terrorist crimes, Trend reports.

It was also noted that on January 9, 1991, a “UAZ-469” vehicle traveling in the direction of Shusha district was fired at, causing various bodily injuries, including bullet wounds, to driver Ivan Ivanovich Goyek, Soviet military personnel who were travelling as passengers in the vehicle, including the commander of the reconnaissance regiment of military unit No. 44682, Lt-Col Oleg Mikhailovich Larionov, the chief of staff of the Lachin military commandant’s office, Maj Igor Yuryevich Ivanov, and journalist of “Molodyozh Azerbaijana” newspaper Salatin Aziz gizi Asgarova, who was seconded to the area to perform her official duties. Four people were intentionally killed in the attack.

In addition, it was reported that on November 20, 1991, while a helicopter carrying state representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan, observers from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan was flying at a low altitude over the territory of Garakand village of Khojavend district and was going to land, members of a criminal organization received information about this, opened intense fire at the helicopter using AK-74 machine guns and automatic weapons from a distance of approximately 300 meters and at an angle of 30 degrees, damaging it and knocking it out of control.