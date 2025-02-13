There is no parallel or example of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations even among closest allies worldwide - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. There is no parallel or example of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations even among the closest allies worldwide, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received the credentials of Birol Akgün, incoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkiye to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that bilateral strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is also developing on trilateral platforms, highlighting the importance of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan-Türkiye and Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Türkiye cooperation mechanisms.

Stressing that the Turkic world is our family, President Ilham Aliyev recalled reaffirming this statement during his inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis.

During the conversation, the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye within international organizations was also discussed. In this regard, Azerbaijan’s membership in the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Türkiye’s support for Azerbaijan’s membership were once again emphasized.