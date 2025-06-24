Azerbaijan assumes leadership role in UN Environment Programme Committee’s Bureau (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Azerbaijan was elected Chairman of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Committee of the Permanent Representatives (CPR) Bureau for the first time on June 24, 2025, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

"Our country's chairmanship of the CPR Bureau will cover the years 2025-2027.

​UNEP CPR is the main permanent body of the UN Environment Assembly, which has 193 member states and sets priorities on environmental issues at the international level. The CPR Bureau performs a number of important functions in the preparation of the Assembly's decisions on global environmental policy and norms.

The Azerbaijani chairmanship in the bureau will be represented by our country's Ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to UNEP Sultan Hajiyev.

Azerbaijan's cooperation with UNEP, which hosted COP29 in November 2024 and has gained international prestige with its global activities and initiatives in the field of environmental protection and climate change, is developing dynamically.

The election of Azerbaijan as the chairman, as well as the approval of UNEP as the host of the World Environment Day (WED2026) to be held in 2026, demonstrate the prospects of this cooperation," the MFA said.

