Russian gymnast hopes to participate in more competitions in Baku

25 July 2019 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The atmosphere is wonderful at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Russian athlete, bronze medalist in individual all-around gymnastics competitions Yana Vorona told Trend on July 25.

“I was not upset at all that I grabbed bronze,” she added. “Of course, I could perform better, but I am pleased with the third place.”

The Russian athlete stressed that she liked to perform at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

“The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is very big and beautiful,” she said. “The atmosphere at the festival is wonderful. I hope that I will come to Baku for more competitions.”

The finals of the men's and women's individual all-around artistic gymnastics competitions are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of EYOF Baku 2019.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held as part of EYOF Baku 2019 on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

