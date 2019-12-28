Bakcell, “ASAN Letter” organize New Year celebration for children suffering from leukemia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Bakcell together with “ASAN Letter” organized a New Year celebration for children who suffer from leukemia.

Purpose of yet another initiative of “ASAN Letter” project held with partnership of Bakcell and support of “Personaj Agency” was to bring holiday and festive mood to 35 children who have leukemia disease.

A trip was organized to visit the children who undergo treatment at the Scientific Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion named after B. Eyvazov, to bring them holiday mood and surprise with presents.

The main purpose of the “ASAN Letter” project, implemented by the “ASAN Volunteers” Organization, is to bring joy to the lives of children from sensitive groups, and increase the overall social responsibility and the sense of care in the society. Thus, letters written by the children are placed to the www.asanmektub.az website and their wishes are being fulfilled by the kind-hearted citizens. Mobile communication support for this project is also provided by Bakcell.

Bakcell has supported thousands of children by actively participating in the projects aimed at helping the children in need for special care, and ensuring the provision of equal rights and inclusive education opportunities for them. Long-term cooperation with the “ASAN Letter” project provided Bakcell with a great chance to bring joy to the lives of children and make their wishes come true.

