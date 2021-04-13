Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO)

Society 13 April 2021 11:56 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has held the opening ceremony of the 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences dedicated to the 98th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Speakers at the ceremony were Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov; Vice-President of ANAS, Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Full Member of ANAS, Academician Irada Huseynova; Vice President of Baker Hughes for Oilfield Services in the Russia/Caspian Region Tommy Kassem; Head of Kinetics Technology Branch Office in Azerbaijan Niccolo Heilpern; Chief Geologist at bp Arzu Javadova; PR Specialist at SOCAR Polymer LLC, BHOS graduate Bakhtiyar Allahverdiyev; Vice President of Halliburton Colton Thomas.

The event was also attended by senior officials of the companies Microsoft-Azerbaijan, Schneider Electric, bp, Bahar Energy Operating Company Limited, the institutes of ANAS, including the Institute of Control Systems, the Institute of Chemical Additives, the Institute of Oriental Studies, the Institute of Soil Science and Agrochemistry, the Institute of Economics, as well as the rectors of Azerbaijan Technical University, Mingachevir State University, Azerbaijan Technological University, Nakhchivan Pedagogical Institute and the executive director of the French-Azerbaijan University (UFAZ).

About 1000 people joined the online event.

The conferences will continue their work in separate sections from 13 to 28 April, with the participation of media representatives.

Opening the conference, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov greeted the participants. He noted that the conference is traditionally held at BHOS every year. The rector said that the main purpose of the conference, covering a 9-year period, is to develop students' interest in science and research work, as well as to help students exchange knowledge and skills in this area.

“These conferences, dedicated to the 98th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, are a manifestation of respect for his personality as the founder of modern Azerbaijan and its national oil strategy. For two years now, conferences have been held both internationally and online. Such conferences provide students and young researchers with ample opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and experience. They also inform the public about the results of research activities,” he added.

The rector noted that within the framework of the 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences, the first conference entitled “Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering” will be held.

Then conferences entitled “Petroleum Geoscience and Engineering” and “Process Automation and Information Security – 2021” will be held.

About 300 theses were presented to the conferences by students and young researchers from local and foreign educational institutions. 131 theses were presented to the conference “Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering”, 77 theses - to the conference “Process Automation and Information Security – 2021”, 46 theses - to the conference “Petroleum Geoscience and Engineering”. 117 theses were presented to the conference from BHOS.

Theses were presented to the conferences by students and researchers from the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan State Economic University, Baku State University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Azerbaijan Medical University, Ganja State University, Azerbaijan-French University of Nakhchivan State University, the institutes of ANAS, including the Institute of Petrochemical Processes, the Institute of Information Technologies, the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, the Institute of Polymeric Materials, the Institute of Geology and Geophysics, the Institute of Catalysis and Inorganic Chemistry and the Institute of Control Systems.

Foreign universities such as Sahand University of Technology, Middle East Technical University, Nortern Cyprus Campus, University of Texas at Austin, Kazakh-British Technical University also presented theses to the international conferences.

Other speakers stressed the importance of the conferences, as well as the importance of the creation of necessary conditions by enterprises and companies for students to undergo industrial practice and participate in scientific research. They noted that the fundamental knowledge provided in higher education institutions serves as the basis for the training of students as researchers and creates an opportunity for them to undergo practical training while studying at the university. They also emphasized that conferences of this type contribute to the improvement of students’ knowledge and skills.

Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan's housing agency talks further plans on building residential complexes
Azerbaijan's housing agency talks further plans on building residential complexes
Turkmenistan reveals statistics of its construction sector
Turkmenistan reveals statistics of its construction sector
Iran to establish new port in Golestan Province
Iran to establish new port in Golestan Province
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
We count on using Italian experience in developing agriculture on liberated territories – President Aliyev Politics 12:20
From very first days of reconstruction, we invited Italian companies – President Aliyev Politics 12:00
Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO) Society 11:56
Italy is our very close friend and partner – President Aliyev Politics 11:45
Conflict is resolved, and we need to look into future – President Aliyev Politics 11:41
New Ambassador of Ukraine appointed in Turkmenistan Business 11:38
Georgia sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:33
We need to concentrate on some elements, which can lead to future reconciliation - President Aliyev Politics 11:05
Azerbaijan was conducting not just war of 21st century, but also war of new morality – President Aliyev Politics 11:02
Azerbaijan was always interested in finding soonest solution to conflict – President Aliyev Politics 10:38
Destructions on territories that we liberated are beyond our worst expectations – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:36
We will never forget Khojaly genocide – President Aliyev Politics 10:25
BlackRock in talks on Shikun & Binui investment US 10:24
A lot of questions about post-conflict development remain - Azerbaijani president Politics 10:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.13 Finance 09:54
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressing conference at ADA University - LIVE (PHOTO) Politics 09:53
Turkey reveals 2M2021 data on ships received at Istanbul port Turkey 09:46
Transit of goods through Iran declines Business 09:44
China's 1Q2021 import of Turkish electrical goods up in value Turkey 09:43
Italian senator talks Azerbaijan's role in ensuring energy security of Europe Politics 09:42
China's March trade surplus with United States at $21.37 billion Other News 09:33
Oil prices climb on robust China data, Mideast tension Oil&Gas 09:29
Outflow of job seekers from Turkey to Georgia surges Turkey 09:29
Iran says fuel trading at its energy exchange going smoothly Business 09:24
Japan's Osaka to report over 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday Other News 09:18
Azerbaijani parliament speaker, Italian official discuss development of co-op Politics 08:57
Soldiers were unprepared for war with Azerbaijan - ex-secretary of Armenian Security Council Armenia 08:56
China exports rise at robust pace in March, imports growth highest in four years Economy 08:53
UN chief calls for 6 measures to finance recovery from COVID-19 World 08:22
Tehran to resume flights to London next month - Official Transport 07:40
Slovak businessmen investing in infrastructure projects in Georgia's Tbilisi, Bakuriani Business 07:39
2,016 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:38
Georgia to receive $111 million from IMF Finance 07:36
Turkey’s current account gap widens to $2.6 billion in February Turkey 07:33
Credit Suisse cuts bonuses following Archegos loss Finance 06:50
China extends crackdown on Jack Ma's empire with enforced revamp of Ant Group Business 06:02
Azerbaijani population’s demand for "Anti-Coronavirus" insurance product growing - Ateshgah Hayat Finance 05:10
India approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine Other News 03:58
Turkey registers more than 54 560 new coronavirus cases Turkey 02:43
Yuri Gagarin image lights up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Arab World 01:35
Korean battery makers rally after battery dispute settlement Business 00:48
Inventory of basic goods in Iran's ports increase Business 12 April 23:59
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for provision of directional drilling services Business 12 April 23:53
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records industrial production value growth in 1Q2021 Business 12 April 23:52
Azerbaijan's housing agency talks further plans on building residential complexes Construction 12 April 23:52
Georgia not to cut economic growth forecast - Minister of Economy Business 12 April 23:51
Russia restricts air service with Turkey from April 15 to June 1 Transport 12 April 23:22
Iran, Afghanistan discuss bilateral ties, latest developments Iran 12 April 22:31
Georgia faces third coronavirus wave - NCDC Georgia 12 April 22:31
Turkey welcomes Ramadan with tight measures against COVID-19 Turkey 12 April 22:31
Operator of Kazakh Kashagan to hold open round-table on Marine Access Channels Project Oil&Gas 12 April 21:45
Nvidia to directly challenge Intel with Arm-based 'Grace' server chip ICT 12 April 21:41
New oil drilling platform activated in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 12 April 21:23
War Trophy Park to open for visitors in Azerbaijan’s Baku soon Society 12 April 20:58
Azerbaijani, Maldives FMs hold exchange views issues mutual interest Politics 12 April 20:31
Uzbekistan discloses progress on construction of new plant of Navoiazot company Uzbekistan 12 April 20:22
Azerbaijani FM receives delegation of Italian Senate (PHOTO) Politics 12 April 20:17
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro introduces solution for automatic supply of voltage to trains (PHOTO) Transport 12 April 20:16
Several audit companies in Azerbaijan included in network of int’l organizations Business 12 April 19:43
Current interest rate in Azerbaijan to improve position of local capital market - Unicapital Finance 12 April 19:22
International IT Holding of Belarus implementing big transport project in Azerbaijan Economy 12 April 19:19
Russia's Red Wings may launch flights from Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12 April 18:56
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 13 Oil&Gas 12 April 18:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 12 April 18:41
Uzbekistan increases export volume of clothing to Kazakhstan Uzbekistan 12 April 18:41
Iran's Natanz nuclear facility continues to operate – AEOI Nuclear Program 12 April 18:20
UAE reports 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths Arab World 12 April 18:18
Russia allows import of tomatoes to several Azerbaijani enterprises Business 12 April 18:16
Israel's fiscal deficit narrows as economy begins recovery Israel 12 April 18:13
IMF makes prediction regarding Georgian external debt Business 12 April 18:11
UK, EU talks on Northern Ireland are constructive, differences remain Europe 12 April 18:09
Georgian E-Space actively cooperating with car dealers to bring new electric vehicles Oil&Gas 12 April 18:02
Russia, Uzbekistan approve text of space co-op agreement Uzbekistan 12 April 18:01
Uzbekistan joins CIS industrial agreement Uzbekistan 12 April 17:59
Uzbekistan, Kuwait launching direct flights Uzbekistan 12 April 17:58
Georgia's external debt up due to COVID-19 shock - IMF Business 12 April 17:55
Azerbaijan's CBA signs contract to acquire licenses for cybersecurity Finance 12 April 17:49
Uzbekistan’s centers of public services improve work on basis of Azerbaijan's ASAN ICT 12 April 17:48
Iran's LPG exports decreases Business 12 April 17:41
USDA unveils forecast for Azerbaijan's barley production Business 12 April 17:31
Russian Technonikol looks to build thermal insulation plants in Kazakh Almaty region Kazakhstan 12 April 17:28
Indian-American, 5, Reads 36 Books Nonstop In 105 Minutes, Sets Record Other News 12 April 17:26
Weekly review of Georgian's capital markets Finance 12 April 17:23
Georgian Inert Materials Complex company investing in extraction of gravel materials Business 12 April 17:19
Nar’s renovates its service centers in Baku and regions (PHOTO) ICT 12 April 17:17
India becomes largest buyer of US crude in first quarter of 2021 Other News 12 April 17:15
Turkmenistan's Mary region opens tender for construction of schools Tenders 12 April 17:11
Iran implements its plan on domestic production in full - deputy minister Business 12 April 17:09
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on COVID-vaccinated citizens Society 12 April 17:08
Investments in Kazakhstan's agriculture surge Business 12 April 17:03
Several international companies express interest in Georgian FDI Grant Business 12 April 17:02
Minister discloses amount of export of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products Business 12 April 17:00
Iran tightens restrictions for travelers on borders with Turkey, Iraq Politics 12 April 16:59
Azerbaijan confirms 1,151 more COVID-19 cases, 1,052 recoveries Society 12 April 16:58
Georgia to place new Eurobonds Finance 12 April 16:58
Iran looks to set up advanced centrifuges at Natanz nuclear plant Business 12 April 16:53
Kazakhstan increases exports to UK Kazakhstan 12 April 16:45
Iran Oil Ministry to fund startups Oil&Gas 12 April 16:45
Iran unveils generation capacity of thermal power plants Oil&Gas 12 April 16:45
Azerbaijan temporarily bans import of poultry meat from several countries Economy 12 April 16:44
All news