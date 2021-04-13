Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has held the opening ceremony of the 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences dedicated to the 98th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Speakers at the ceremony were Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov; Vice-President of ANAS, Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Full Member of ANAS, Academician Irada Huseynova; Vice President of Baker Hughes for Oilfield Services in the Russia/Caspian Region Tommy Kassem; Head of Kinetics Technology Branch Office in Azerbaijan Niccolo Heilpern; Chief Geologist at bp Arzu Javadova; PR Specialist at SOCAR Polymer LLC, BHOS graduate Bakhtiyar Allahverdiyev; Vice President of Halliburton Colton Thomas.

The event was also attended by senior officials of the companies Microsoft-Azerbaijan, Schneider Electric, bp, Bahar Energy Operating Company Limited, the institutes of ANAS, including the Institute of Control Systems, the Institute of Chemical Additives, the Institute of Oriental Studies, the Institute of Soil Science and Agrochemistry, the Institute of Economics, as well as the rectors of Azerbaijan Technical University, Mingachevir State University, Azerbaijan Technological University, Nakhchivan Pedagogical Institute and the executive director of the French-Azerbaijan University (UFAZ).

About 1000 people joined the online event.

The conferences will continue their work in separate sections from 13 to 28 April, with the participation of media representatives.

Opening the conference, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov greeted the participants. He noted that the conference is traditionally held at BHOS every year. The rector said that the main purpose of the conference, covering a 9-year period, is to develop students' interest in science and research work, as well as to help students exchange knowledge and skills in this area.

“These conferences, dedicated to the 98th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, are a manifestation of respect for his personality as the founder of modern Azerbaijan and its national oil strategy. For two years now, conferences have been held both internationally and online. Such conferences provide students and young researchers with ample opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and experience. They also inform the public about the results of research activities,” he added.

The rector noted that within the framework of the 2nd International Student Research and Science Conferences, the first conference entitled “Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering” will be held.

Then conferences entitled “Petroleum Geoscience and Engineering” and “Process Automation and Information Security – 2021” will be held.

About 300 theses were presented to the conferences by students and young researchers from local and foreign educational institutions. 131 theses were presented to the conference “Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering”, 77 theses - to the conference “Process Automation and Information Security – 2021”, 46 theses - to the conference “Petroleum Geoscience and Engineering”. 117 theses were presented to the conference from BHOS.

Theses were presented to the conferences by students and researchers from the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan State Economic University, Baku State University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Azerbaijan Medical University, Ganja State University, Azerbaijan-French University of Nakhchivan State University, the institutes of ANAS, including the Institute of Petrochemical Processes, the Institute of Information Technologies, the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, the Institute of Polymeric Materials, the Institute of Geology and Geophysics, the Institute of Catalysis and Inorganic Chemistry and the Institute of Control Systems.

Foreign universities such as Sahand University of Technology, Middle East Technical University, Nortern Cyprus Campus, University of Texas at Austin, Kazakh-British Technical University also presented theses to the international conferences.

Other speakers stressed the importance of the conferences, as well as the importance of the creation of necessary conditions by enterprises and companies for students to undergo industrial practice and participate in scientific research. They noted that the fundamental knowledge provided in higher education institutions serves as the basis for the training of students as researchers and creates an opportunity for them to undergo practical training while studying at the university. They also emphasized that conferences of this type contribute to the improvement of students’ knowledge and skills.