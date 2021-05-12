Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 12
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
Some 21,604 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 5,008 citizens, and the second one to 16,596 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 1,727,510 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,014,495 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 713,015 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.
