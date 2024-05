ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 6. Earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has been registered in the border region between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

The shaking was felt 20 kilometers southeast of Kegen, a settlement in the Almaty Region in southeastern Kazakhstan, according to reports.



Damage and casualty counts were not disclosed.

