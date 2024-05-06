Türkiye sends another ship with humanitarian aid to Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The 11th ship with humanitarian aid from Türkiye to the Gaza Strip departed from the port of Mersin, Trend reports.

The aid loaded onto the ship in the amount of 5,066 tons was collected by the Turkish Red Crescent Society. In about 40 hours, the aid will reach the port of Al-Arish in Egypt and from there will be delivered to the Gaza Strip.

Coordinated by the Red Crescent Society and the Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), 13 aircraft and 10 ships sent a total of more than 50,000 tons of humanitarian aid from Turkey to the Gaza Strip.

При координации Общества Красного Полумесяца и Агентства по управлению чрезвычайными ситуациями (AFAD) 13 самолетов и 10 кораблей отправили в общей сложности более 50 000 тонн гуманитарной помощи из Турции в сектор Газа.