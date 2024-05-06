US suspends arms sales to Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. For the first time since October 7, 2023, the US administration this week suspended arms supplies to Israel, two Israeli officials said, Trend reports.

According to them, this step seriously worried the Israeli authorities, and they began to study the reasons for the delay in the supply of shells.

They noted that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a “tough conversation” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Israel regarding the military operation in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.