Baku Marathon 2024 concludes successfully under Heydar Aliyev Foundation's initiative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. At the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Baku Marathon 2024 took place on May 5, Trend reports.

More than 18 thousand participants joined the competition, held under the slogan “Conquer the Wind.” In addition to citizens of Azerbaijan, foreigners living and working in Azerbaijan, as well as citizens of Germany, China, France, Georgia, India, Iraq, Iran, Italy, Canada, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, Türkiye, Ukraine and others also took part in the marathon

The Baku Marathon, held for the seventh time, arouses great enthusiasm and unites many people. As in previous years, this year there are honorary participants in the Baku Marathon. More than 200 people from different fields competed as honorary participants.

It should be noted that the Baku Marathon, held since 2016 at a distance of 21 kilometers, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle. The increase in the number of participants every year is an indicator of interest in the competition. This year, people in need of special care also took part in the marathon.

Although the marathon started at 10 a.m., from 7 a.m. a sporty atmosphere was felt on Flag Square. In the athletes' area organized here, participants were given classes in Pilates, fitness, yoga, warm-ups, boxing exercises, Zumba, and cardio training. A fun “fan zone” was organized in the race area - music, DJs and entertainment programs for those who support the marathon participants.

The start and finish points of the race were located on the State Flag Square. The marathon route covered Primorsky Boulevard, including the central streets and avenues of the capital.

Based on the results of an interesting sports competition held in windy weather, the winners were determined. Natalya Semenovich from Ukraine won the women's race. It should be noted that Natalya Semenovich was also the winner of the Baku Marathon 2023.

Representative of Azerbaijan Anna Yusupova finished second in the marathon, Nelly Gaitova from Kazakhstan finished third.

Ahmet Alkanoglu from Türkiye finished first in the men's race. Bogdan Semenovich from Ukraine took second place, and Ismail Senyange from Uganda took third place.

Prizes in the amount of 3000, 2000 and 1000 manats, medals and diplomas were awarded to those who took the first 3 places, respectively.

It should be noted that along the route, marathon runners were greeted by DJs and animation teams consisting of volunteers.

Azercell Telecom was the exclusive partner of the Baku Marathon 2024. The project is being implemented by Sport Marketing Group (SMG).

The marathon was organized with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, SOCAR, the Primorsky Boulevard Department, the public association “Regional Development”, Azerloterya OJSC, Skechers, GAC Motors, Push30, Badamli, Hospital Liv Bona Dea, Carlsberg Group.

The Khazar Media Center supported the organization of the marathon entertainment zone, and ASAN volunteers provided support in organizing the volunteer program.