Azerbaijan and Gambia abolish visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. On May 4, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Affairs of Gambians Abroad, Mamadou Tangara, as part of a working visit to Gambia, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Ministers signed an agreement to abolish the visa regime between the two countries for holders of diplomatic passports.

During the meeting, other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed.