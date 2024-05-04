ADB financing should continue to include resources on concessional terms - Masatsugu Asakawa

TBILISI, Georgia, May 4. ADB financing should continue to include resources on concessional terms, including grants, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said during the opening ceremony of the ADB Board of Governors meeting held in Tbilisi on May 4, Trend reports.

“Let me emphasize that our bridge to the future cannot leave behind those who need it most. The poorest and most vulnerable populations, including those in small island developing states, face the heaviest burden of climate change, economic shocks, and conflict. Our financing must continue to include concessional resources, including grants. The Asian Development Fund has been a crucial vehicle for this. And with a replenishment completed on Thursday, we will be able to deliver up to $5 billion to meet these needs.,” he said.

''I am thankful to our donors for this support. It makes a difference. I know this because I have met people across the region who face better prospects because of our investments in their future,'' he said.

"It makes a difference. I know this because I have met people across the region who have better prospects because of our investment in their future. My friends, last, let me stress that our bridge to the future cannot leave behind those with the greatest need," he added.

The opening session of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors has kicked off in Tbilisi. The Opening Session marks the official start of the Annual Meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the Guest of Honor from the host country.

The theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from May 2 through May 5 is “Bridge to the Future.”

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.

