Azerbaijan's MFA commemorates country cooperation with NATO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Joining the NATO Partnership for Peace (PfP) Program is an indicator of Azerbaijan's enduring commitment to promoting peace, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"On this day, 30 years ago, Azerbaijan joined the NATO Partnership for Peace program. This milestone underscores our enduring commitment to cooperation, fostering security, and promoting peace both in the South Caucasus, as well as in the wider world," the ministry reminded.

The PfP was established in 1994 to enable participants to develop an individual relationship with NATO, choosing their own priorities for cooperation, and the level and pace of progress.

It's a program of practical bilateral cooperation between individual Euro-Atlantic partner countries and NATO. It allows partners to build up an individual relationship with NATO, choosing their own priorities for cooperation.

