Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Azerbaijani oil prices declined last week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field, decreased by $1.99 (2.23 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.35 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $89.77 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $85.27 per barrel.
This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $85.78 per barrel, down $1.93, or 2.2 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $88.15 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.76 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price averaged $2.56 (3.58 percent) lower than last week at $68.93 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $71.56 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $67.06 per barrel.
The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price fell by $2.9 (3.27 percent) to $85.8 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $88.86 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.3 per barrel.
|Oil grade/date
|29.04.2024
|30.04.2024
|01.05.2024
|02.05.2024
|03.05.2024
|Average price
|Azeri LT CIF
|$89,77
|$89,10
|$86,63
|$85,96
|$85,27
|$87,35
|Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|$88,15
|$87,50
|$85,06
|$84,44
|$83,76
|$85,78
|Urals (EX NOVO)
|$71,56
|$70,66
|$68,08
|$67,31
|$67,06
|$68,93
|Dated Brent
|$88,86
|$87,97
|$84,92
|$83,93
|$83,30
|$85,80
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel