Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 4 May 2024 13:30 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Azerbaijani oil prices declined last week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field, decreased by $1.99 (2.23 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.35 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $89.77 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $85.27 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $85.78 per barrel, down $1.93, or 2.2 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $88.15 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.76 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $2.56 (3.58 percent) lower than last week at $68.93 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $71.56 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $67.06 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price fell by $2.9 (3.27 percent) to $85.8 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $88.86 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.3 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 29.04.2024 30.04.2024 01.05.2024 02.05.2024 03.05.2024 Average price
Azeri LT CIF $89,77 $89,10 $86,63 $85,96 $85,27 $87,35
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $88,15 $87,50 $85,06 $84,44 $83,76 $85,78
Urals (EX NOVO) $71,56 $70,66 $68,08 $67,31 $67,06 $68,93
Dated Brent $88,86 $87,97 $84,92 $83,93 $83,30 $85,80

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more