Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Azerbaijani oil prices declined last week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field, decreased by $1.99 (2.23 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $87.35 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $89.77 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $85.27 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $85.78 per barrel, down $1.93, or 2.2 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $88.15 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.76 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $2.56 (3.58 percent) lower than last week at $68.93 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $71.56 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $67.06 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price fell by $2.9 (3.27 percent) to $85.8 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $88.86 per barrel, and the minimum was $83.3 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 29.04.2024 30.04.2024 01.05.2024 02.05.2024 03.05.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $89,77 $89,10 $86,63 $85,96 $85,27 $87,35 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $88,15 $87,50 $85,06 $84,44 $83,76 $85,78 Urals (EX NOVO) $71,56 $70,66 $68,08 $67,31 $67,06 $68,93 Dated Brent $88,86 $87,97 $84,92 $83,93 $83,30 $85,80

