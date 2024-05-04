Norwegian travelers explore Azerbaijan's Khudafarin Bridge (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Norwegian travelers' visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur continues, Trend reports.

An extended group of 30 people from Norway's National Club of International Travelers, Vagaclub, got acquainted with Khudafarin Bridge today.

The travelers witnessed the devastation caused by the Armenian army during the occupation period.

Additionally, it was noted that due to their connection with historical events of world significance, organic unity with beautiful landscapes, high architectural and engineering solutions, and other peculiarities, Khudafarin bridges are monuments of universal value in Azerbaijani architecture.

Historically, one of the bridges on the Silk Road has 15 spans, and the other has 11 spans. The bridges, which are relics of the XII–XIII centuries, testify to the development of high craftsmanship in Azerbaijan in the Middle Ages.

Moreover, it was brought to the attention of foreign travelers that during the years of occupation, these places, as well as other territories, were subjected to destruction, houses were looted, and nature was annihilated. Here, Armenians also desecrated many historical religious monuments; mosques were used as animal stalls; and graves were excavated and destroyed.

Additionally, it was emphasized that after liberation from occupation, life in Eastern Zangezur started to revive, and important projects were being implemented by Azerbaijan.

To note, on May 2, a delegation of foreign travelers started their visit to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation. The delegation of 30 representatives of Norway's National Club of International Travelers, Vagaclub, is headed by Jorn Augestad. The delegation will visit Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur for 3 days, traveling along the route Fuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil.

Meanwhile, nine visits to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur have taken place over the past four years by representatives of major travel networks: ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, as well as Turkish Travel Club, British Piki Reels, and Swedish Club 100.

Altogether, more than 360 international travelers from 46 countries had the opportunity to get acquainted with the situation in the liberated territories during the trips that took place. Through them, millions of people around the world received detailed information about the real situation in Karabakh.

