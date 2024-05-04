Turkmenistan to host int'l scientific conference on green energy innovations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 4. Turkmenistan will host the International Scientific Conference 'Energy perspectives, new technologies and environmental aspects in the development of hydrocarbon resources' (TESC 2024), which will be held on June 5-6 in Arkadag city, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the purpose of the conference is to strengthen international cooperation between Turkmen government organizations, major energy companies, academic communities and financial institutions, with an emphasis on environmental protection and the development of green energy.

The conference participants will have a unique opportunity to get acquainted with potential investment projects in the field of renewable energy sources and diversification of the energy sector of Turkmenistan towards more environmentally friendly technologies.

During presentations and panel sessions, delegates will learn about the latest initiatives to reduce emissions and utilize associated gas while developing the country's vast energy resources.

The TESC 2024 agenda includes sessions on the following topics: Energy prospects, new technologies and environmental aspects of hydrocarbon field development; New technologies and energy transition: a look into the future; Reduction of methane and carbon dioxide emissions from hydrocarbon production and monetization; New opportunities for environmental financing and initiatives to promote clean energy.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is rapidly developing green energy, investing significant efforts in diversifying its energy sector, actively investing in renewable energy sources, especially solar and wind, in order to reduce dependence on traditional sources such as natural gas.

The country is also actively attracting international investment and technology to modernize its infrastructure and improve energy efficiency, striving for sustainable development and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.