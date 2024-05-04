ADB's forecast for economic growth in Central, Western Asia remains positive - Eugenue Zhukov

TBİLİSİ, Georgia, May 4. ADB's forecast for economic growth in Central and Western Asia countries remains positive, ADB Director General for Central and Western Asia Eugenue Zhukov said during the briefing at the ADB annual meeting in Tbilisi today, Trend reports.

“In general, ADB's forecast for the countries of Central and Western Asia is very positive. There is a slight slowdown this year. Inflation will also come down. Certainly, some shocks could materialize due to slowing economic growth in neighboring countries and high food and energy prices. Inflationary pressures could always resume. Geopolitical tensions could also affect the economy. But reforms are ongoing, policies are right, and countries can overcome the challenges. Climate change has created very serious disasters in Central and Western Asian countries,” he said.

Will be updated