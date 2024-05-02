Iranian currency rate for May 2

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Business Materials 2 May 2024 09:42 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on May 2, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 22 currency prices grew while 14 fell compared to May 1.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,855 rials. On May 1, one euro was 44,873 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 2

Rial on May 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,449

52,557

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,679

45,781

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,828

3,822

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,790

3,790

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,014

6,017

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,313

136,186

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,090

15,084

100 Japanese yens

JPY

26,642

26,661

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,369

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,085

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,521

30,552

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,783

24,823

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,256

2,233

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,293

1,297

1 Russian ruble

RUB

457

454

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,274

27,256

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,799

30,794

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,274

38,228

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,409

1,416

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,438

31,434

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,569

8,611

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,802

5,801

100 Thai baths

THB

113,237

113,011

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,810

8,807

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,332

30,330

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,855

44,873

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,495

9,506

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,696

15,681

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,590

2,584

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

580

580

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,845

12,841

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,692

24,692

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,717

72,768

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The exchange rate announced by the CBI to banks and exchange offices is called the SANA system. According to this system, one euro was worth 473,264 rials, and $1 was worth 443,143 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 441,890 rials, and the price of $1 was 413,766 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 616,000–619,000 rials, while one euro is about 657,000–660,000 rials.

