Iranian currency rate for May 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on May 2, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 22 currency prices grew while 14 fell compared to May 1.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,855 rials. On May 1, one euro was 44,873 rials.

Currency Rial on May 2 Rial on May 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,449 52,557 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,679 45,781 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,828 3,822 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,790 3,790 1 Danish krone DKK 6,014 6,017 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,313 136,186 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,090 15,084 100 Japanese yens JPY 26,642 26,661 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,369 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,085 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,521 30,552 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,783 24,823 1 South African rand ZAR 2,256 2,233 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,293 1,297 1 Russian ruble RUB 457 454 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,274 27,256 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,799 30,794 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,274 38,228 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,409 1,416 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,438 31,434 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,569 8,611 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,802 5,801 100 Thai baths THB 113,237 113,011 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,810 8,807 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,332 30,330 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,855 44,873 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,495 9,506 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,696 15,681 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,590 2,584 1 Afghan afghani AFN 580 580 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,845 12,841 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,692 24,692 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,717 72,768 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The exchange rate announced by the CBI to banks and exchange offices is called the SANA system. According to this system, one euro was worth 473,264 rials, and $1 was worth 443,143 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 441,890 rials, and the price of $1 was 413,766 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 616,000–619,000 rials, while one euro is about 657,000–660,000 rials.

