Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
22 April
|
1,7
|
29 April
|
1,7
|
23 April
|
1,7
|
30 April
|
1,7
|
24 April
|
1,7
|
1 May
|
1,7
|
25 April
|
1,7
|
2 May
|
1,7
|
26 April
|
1,7
|
3 May
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0008 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0030 manat and amounted to 1.8204 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
22 April
|
1,8131
|
29 April
|
1,8238
|
23 April
|
1,8109
|
30 April
|
1,8199
|
24 April
|
1,8198
|
1 May
|
1,8114
|
25 April
|
1,8205
|
2 May
|
1,8224
|
26 April
|
1,8227
|
3 May
|
1,8246
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8174
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8204
The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0002 this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0183 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
22 April
|
0,0182
|
29 April
|
0,0183
|
23 April
|
0,0182
|
30 April
|
0,0182
|
24 April
|
0,0182
|
1 May
|
0,0183
|
25 April
|
0,0184
|
2 May
|
0,0183
|
26 April
|
0,0185
|
3 May
|
0,0185
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0183
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0183
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0524 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
22 April
|
0,0523
|
29 April
|
0,0523
|
23 April
|
0,0521
|
30 April
|
0,0524
|
24 April
|
0,0522
|
1 May
|
0,0524
|
25 April
|
0,0522
|
2 May
|
0,0525
|
26 April
|
0,0522
|
3 May
|
0,0525
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0522
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0524
