...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 4 May 2024 19:38 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

22 April

1,7

29 April

1,7

23 April

1,7

30 April

1,7

24 April

1,7

1 May

1,7

25 April

1,7

2 May

1,7

26 April

1,7

3 May

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0008 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0030 manat and amounted to 1.8204 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

22 April

1,8131

29 April

1,8238

23 April

1,8109

30 April

1,8199

24 April

1,8198

1 May

1,8114

25 April

1,8205

2 May

1,8224

26 April

1,8227

3 May

1,8246

Average rate per week

1,8174

Average rate per week

1,8204

The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0002 this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0183 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

22 April

0,0182

29 April

0,0183

23 April

0,0182

30 April

0,0182

24 April

0,0182

1 May

0,0183

25 April

0,0184

2 May

0,0183

26 April

0,0185

3 May

0,0185

Average rate per week

0,0183

Average rate per week

0,0183

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0524 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

22 April

0,0523

29 April

0,0523

23 April

0,0521

30 April

0,0524

24 April

0,0522

1 May

0,0524

25 April

0,0522

2 May

0,0525

26 April

0,0522

3 May

0,0525

Average rate per week

0,0522

Average rate per week

0,0524

