Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 22 April 1,7 29 April 1,7 23 April 1,7 30 April 1,7 24 April 1,7 1 May 1,7 25 April 1,7 2 May 1,7 26 April 1,7 3 May 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0008 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0030 manat and amounted to 1.8204 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 22 April 1,8131 29 April 1,8238 23 April 1,8109 30 April 1,8199 24 April 1,8198 1 May 1,8114 25 April 1,8205 2 May 1,8224 26 April 1,8227 3 May 1,8246 Average rate per week 1,8174 Average rate per week 1,8204

The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0002 this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0183 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 22 April 0,0182 29 April 0,0183 23 April 0,0182 30 April 0,0182 24 April 0,0182 1 May 0,0183 25 April 0,0184 2 May 0,0183 26 April 0,0185 3 May 0,0185 Average rate per week 0,0183 Average rate per week 0,0183

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0524 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira 22 April 0,0523 29 April 0,0523 23 April 0,0521 30 April 0,0524 24 April 0,0522 1 May 0,0524 25 April 0,0522 2 May 0,0525 26 April 0,0522 3 May 0,0525 Average rate per week 0,0522 Average rate per week 0,0524

