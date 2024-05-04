Azerbaijan reaches European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup finals in group exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The Azerbaijani team in group exercises has reached two finals of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The team advanced to the final of the exercises with five hoops, as well as with three ribbons and two balls.

In the qualification round of the exercises with five hoops program, the Azerbaijan team took the fourth position with a score of 37.550 points.

Teams from Israel (38.400 points), Bulgaria (37.750 points), Italy (37.700 points), Hungary (33.350 points), Romania (28.200 points), Georgia (25.100 points), and South Korea (21.350 points) also advanced to the final of the mentioned program.

In the qualification round of the exercises with three ribbons and two balls program, the Azerbaijan team secured second place with a score of 34.000 points, followed by teams from Israel (35.150 points), Italy (34.000 points), Hungary (30.700 points), Bulgaria (29.150 points), Georgia (23.650 points), Romania (20.200 points), and South Korea (11.250 points).

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3 through May 5. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

In the seniors category, Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual events, along with a team comprising Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group performances. Additionally, Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova are among the junior category athletes competing in individual programs.

