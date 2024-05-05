Baku hosts awarding ceremony of European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted an awarding ceremony for winners and medalists of the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

Medals were bestowed upon gymnasts competing in the seniors age category across various disciplines.

In the hoop exercise, Sofia Raffaeli (Italy) claimed the gold medal, followed by Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria) in second place, and Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus) securing the third spot on the podium. The honors were conferred by President of the Pan American Gymnastics Union, Naomi Valenzo; President of the Gymnastics Federation, Heola Makutioano Silvia; and choreographer of the Azerbaijan national rhythmic gymnastics team, Kamil Guliyev.

Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria) clinched the gold medal in the ball exercises, with Cristina Dragan (Romania) earning silver, and Daniela Munitz (Israel) receiving bronze. The awards were presented by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister of Azerbaijan, Mariana Vasileva; President of the Technical Committee for Aerobic Gymnastics of European Gymnastics, Alina Dragan; and manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), Surkhay Garayev.

Stiliana Nikolova (Bulgaria) seized first place in the club program, followed by Sofia Raffaeli (Italy) in second, and Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus) in third. The medals were presented by President of the Gymnastics Federation of India, Sudhir Mital; President of the Technical Committee for Acrobatic Gymnastics of European Gymnastics, Carine Charlier; and Director of the competition, Natalya Bulanova.

Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria) triumphed in the ribbon program, earning the gold medal, while Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus) secured silver, and Sofia Raffaeli (Italy) claimed bronze. Vice-president of the Cyprus Gymnastics Federation, Soterakis Trikomiti; vice-president of the Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics of European Gymnastics, Elena Aliprandi; and choreographer of the Azerbaijan national rhythmic gymnastics team, Akif Karimli, presented the awards.

To note, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd through May 5th. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

