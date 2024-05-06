ADB’s New Country Partnership Strategy for Azerbaijan to focus on decarbonization

TBILISI, Georgia, May 6. The overwhelming agenda of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) New Country Partnership Strategy for Azerbaijan would be helping the country to decarbonize its economy, ADB Director General for Central and Western Asia Eugenue Zhukov said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the sidelines of the ADB annual meeting in Tbilisi.

“We are preparing the New Country Partnership Strategy. But I have to say that the overwhelming agenda for this strategy would be dealing with the consequences of climate change and helping Azerbaijan to decarbonize its economy and to increase the share of renewable energy. So, no matter what sectors that we work in, this is an overarching agenda for ADB, not only in Azerbaijan, but in all of Asia and Pacific. Overall, ADB committed to invest $100 billion by the year 2030 in this agenda,” he said.