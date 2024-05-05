Israeli team takes gold at European Cup Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in hoops exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Israeli team excelled in the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, securing a gold medal in the program featuring five hoops with a total score of 38.950 points, Trend reports.

Following closely, the Italian team claimed the second spot with a score of 38.050 points, while the Bulgarian team secured third place with 37.750 points.

The Azerbaijan team, consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova, attained the fourth position with 36.950 points.

To note, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd through May 5th. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

