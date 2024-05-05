Baku Marathon 2024, initiated by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The Baku Marathon 2024, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has kicked off, Trend reports.

Themed "Conquer the Wind", the Marathon welcomes over 200 distinguished guests and more than 6,000 students. Alongside Azerbaijani citizens, participants include foreigners, many of whom live and work within our borders. They represent countries such as Germany, China, France, Georgia, India, Iraq, Iran, Italy, Canada, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, Türkiye, Ukraine, and others.

The Marathon kicks off and wraps up at the State Flag Square. The route runs along the Seaside Boulevard and covers the central streets and avenues of the city including Neftchilar Avenue, Baku Boulevard White City, Haghani Rustamov Street, November 8 Avenue, segments of Yusif Safarov Street, the junction of Afyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli streets, Javanshir Bridge, Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street, Neftchilar Avenue, Bayil Circle, and Bibiheybat Road leading to the Palace of Water Sports.