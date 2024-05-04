Second day of European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup competition kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The second day of the European Cup competitions in rhythmic gymnastics has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The program of the second day of the European Cup was opened by qualification competitions among teams in group exercises. Teams present two exercises: a program with five hoops and a composition with three ribbons and two balls. According to the results of these competitions, the winners and medalists in the all-around category, as well as the finalists in individual subjects, will be determined.

Next will be the individual all-around finals among the seniors. The final will be held under the new rules in the format of cross-battles. It should be remembered that Azerbaijani graces Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzadeh will perform in the final of the all-around competition.

Afterward, junior women will take to the competition carpet. Qualification competitions among juniors will be held on four kinds of exercises: hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon. Upon completion of qualification, the finalists and medalists in the team competition will be determined.

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup takes place on May 3–5 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Representatives of 37 countries take part in the competition. Gymnasts perform in two age categories: “seniors” (individual program and group exercises) and “juniors” (individual program).

Azerbaijan is represented at the European Cup in the age category “Seniors” by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in an individual program, as well as the team in group exercises, which includes Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Leman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova; among the “juniors” - Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibragimova, and Shams Aghaguseinova, performing in an individual program.

