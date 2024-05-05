Azerbaijani athletes compete in finals of European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. National Arena of Gymnastics in Baku hosts the final day of the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

First, the finals will feature individual exercises, including those with the hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon, for gymnasts competing in the individual program within the seniors age category. Azerbaijani talent Zohra Aghamirova is set to showcase her skills in the hoop, ball, and ribbon finals.

Following that, the team finals for group exercises will commence, featuring performances with five hoops, three ribbons, and two balls. The Azerbaijan team, comprising Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova, will participate in two finals.

Next up are the finals for individual exercises, including the hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon, featuring gymnasts competing in the juniors age category. Representing Azerbaijan in this category are Govhar Ibrahimova in the hoop final, Ilaha Bahadirova in the ball final, and Shams Aghahuseynova in the ribbon final.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd through May 5th. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

